CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to lower start as oil prices slip
Feb 15 Canada's main stock index was set to open lower on Wednesday as oil prices slipped following a report showing U.S. oil inventory increased.
Feb 13 The Bidvest Group Limited:
* Headline earnings per share for continuing operations is expected to be between 508,0 to 512,0 cents per share, up between 4% - 5%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit seeking to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from terminating their proposed $54 billion deal, which would have created the largest U.S. health insurer by membership.
