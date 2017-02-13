BRIEF-Insys says Cannabidiol Oral Solution for compassionate use studies being provided at no cost
* Insys therapeutics - providing for use of cannabidiol oral solution for compassionate use studies in patients completing long-term safety study
Feb 13 Jordanian Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Co Psc
* FY net loss attributable to shareholders 5.7 million dinars versus net loss 10.4 million dinars year ago
* FY net operating revenue 13.5 million dinars versus 7.9 million dinars year ago Source:(bit.ly/2kjzu7M) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit seeking to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from terminating their proposed $54 billion deal, which would have created the largest U.S. health insurer by membership.
Feb 15 Medical device maker Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it has offered to buy Johnson & Johnson's Codman neurosurgery business for $1.05 billion in cash, in a bid to expand its portfolio of neurosurgical products.