UPDATE 4-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
Feb 13 Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership:
* Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2l04Xc4) Further company coverage:
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.