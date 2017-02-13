BRIEF-Targa Resources Q4 revenue $2.01 billion
* Targa Resources Corp. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides 2017 operational and financial guidance
Feb 13 Glencore Plc :
* Today purchased from subsidiaries of fleurette properties limited, fleurette group's remaining 31 pct stake in Mutanda mining sarl and an approximate 10.25 pct stake in Katanga mining limited
* Consideration for Mutanda shares is us$922 million and Katanga shares is us$38 million.
* Glencore - glencore will set-off against cash consideration payable to fleurette, loans owing to glencore group by fleurette and its affiliates, and secured over Mutanda shares, amounting to us$556 million of which us$120 million comprises accrued interest
* In addition, glencore has acquired shareholder loans owed to fleurette group by Mutanda mining sarl in amount of us$130 million.
* Accordingly, aggregate cash consideration payable by glencore group in respect of transactions is us$534 million.
* In addition, glencore has acquired a further 15,325,000 shares in Katanga mining limited ("Katanga"), which were held as security for a loan provided to Ruwenzori Limited, a member of Fleurette Group
* Glencore now owns 100 pct of shares in Mutanda and approximately 86.33 pct of shares in Katanga. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Targa Resources Corp. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides 2017 operational and financial guidance
* Alcobra announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Sonus Networks reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results