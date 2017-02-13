Nigeria inflation rises to 18.72 pct y/y in Jan - stats office
LAGOS, Feb 15 Annual inflation in Nigeria rose in January to 18.72 percent from 18.55 percent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
Feb 13 Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co:
* Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co reports a 6.5106 percent passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2kjFfm0) Further company coverage:
LAGOS, Feb 15 Annual inflation in Nigeria rose in January to 18.72 percent from 18.55 percent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
Feb 15 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 2.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as more people booked its rooms at higher prices.
Feb 15 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a 39.4 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sugar and ethanol prices and a stabilizing Brazil economy.