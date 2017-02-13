Feb 13 Norwegian Finans Holding ASA:

* Comprehensive income amounted to 290 million Norwegian crowns ($34.6 million) in Q4, corresponding to earnings growth of 43 million crowns compared with Q3 2016

* Says earnings growth is explained by strong loan growth, stable margins, good cost control and stable credit quality

* Comprehensive income in 2016 amounted to 924 million crowns, corresponding to earnings growth of 320 million crowns compared with 2015

