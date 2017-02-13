BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation bank prices A$500 mln of senior floating rate notes due 2018
Feb 15 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
Feb 13 Norwegian Finans Holding ASA:
* Comprehensive income amounted to 290 million Norwegian crowns ($34.6 million) in Q4, corresponding to earnings growth of 43 million crowns compared with Q3 2016
* Says earnings growth is explained by strong loan growth, stable margins, good cost control and stable credit quality
* Comprehensive income in 2016 amounted to 924 million crowns, corresponding to earnings growth of 320 million crowns compared with 2015
($1 = 8.3768 Norwegian crowns)
LONDON, Feb 15 World stocks hit 21-month peaks on Wednesday and the dollar rose for the 11th straight day, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate rise next month during upbeat comments on the U.S. economy.
* Bank received approval for commencement of operation of Qingdao Qingyin Financial Leasing Company Limited by Qingdao Bureau of China Banking Regulatory Commission