BRIEF-Sodastream Q4 diluted earnings per share $0.71
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.71
Feb 13 (Reuters) -
* Teva said to weigh options for branded generics to reduce debt - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Business could be valued at several billion dollars, and Teva may also consider spinning off the unit - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Teva's primary focus is finding a new chief executive officer after Erez Vigodman stepped down suddenly earlier this month - Bloomberg,citing source
* Teva may also opt to sell other non-core assets, such as its active pharmaceutical ingredients business - Bloomberg citing sources
Source : bloom.bg/2lHiR1Z
* Iridium announces target date for second launch of iridium next
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - appointment of Brent Eshleman as new president & chief executive officer