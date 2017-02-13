BRIEF-VidiS Q2 net profit shrinks to 1.6 mln zlotys YOY
* Said on Tuesday that its Q2 revenue was 18.1 million zlotys ($4.44 million) versus 18.9 million zlotys a year ago
Feb 13 Primi sui Motori SpA:
* Launches capital increase for up to 4 million euros ($4.24 million)
* To issue up to 2.3 million shares in one or more tranches by Dec. 31, 2018
* Newly issued shares to be offered for subscription in a private placement
* Board approves a bond issue program for up to nominal 9.5 million euros
* Bonds will have the duration of six years and will bear an interest for the fixed annual gross rate of 5.5 percent
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Zhenai.com, one of China's largest matchmaking websites, has found itself an unlikely suitor in drone manufacturer DEA General Aviation that said on Wednesday it wants to buy the popular dating website to expand its business.
* FY net loss attributable to shareholders 1 million dinars versus net loss of 964,488 dinars year ago