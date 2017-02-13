BRIEF-Jordan's Injaz FY profit rises
Feb 15 Enjaz For Development And Multi Projects Co Plc:
Feb 13 Anel Telekomunikasyon
* General manager and board member Ahmet Bülent Batukan steps down from GM post
* Ahmet Bülent Batukan will continue to serve as board member Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Feb 15 The European Central Bank can set binding requirements if it thinks a bank is not cutting its pile of unpaid loans fast enough, the ECB official in charge of tackling non-performing loans (NPL) in the euro zone said on Wednesday.
WARSAW, Feb 15 Poland's central bank is likely to maintain its current wait-and-see stance until the end of the year, rate-setter Grazyna Ancyparowicz said on Wednesday, adding rate hikes may be needed afterwards.