Feb 14 CEL-SCI Corp :

* CEL-SCI says met with FDA on February 8, 2017

* CEL-SCI - at the meeting with FDA, there was a discussion of steps that would be required to lift the partial clinical hold

* CEL-SCI - has immediately begun working on the steps which may or may not result in the lifting of the partial clinical hold