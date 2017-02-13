BRIEF-Auryn acquires second Greenstone belt in Nunavut, Canada
* Auryn acquires second Greenstone belt with excellent gold exploration potential in Nunavut, Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 CEL-SCI Corp :
* CEL-SCI says met with FDA on February 8, 2017
* CEL-SCI - at the meeting with FDA, there was a discussion of steps that would be required to lift the partial clinical hold
* CEL-SCI - has immediately begun working on the steps which may or may not result in the lifting of the partial clinical hold Source text - bit.ly/2ld0khk Further company coverage:
LAGOS, Feb 15 Annual inflation in Nigeria rose in January to 18.72 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, its 12th straight monthly increase.
Feb 15 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said it has made an offer to buy Johnson & Johnson's Codman neurosurgery business for $1.05 billion in cash.