Feb 14 Challenger Ltd

* Challenger has reaffirmed its fy17 life cash operating earnings guidance within a range of $620 million to $640 million

* Expects to maintain a fully franked dividend payout ratio of 45 to 50% of normalised profit for fy17

* "Challenger continues to target an overall normalised pre-tax roe of 18%"