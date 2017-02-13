BRIEF-Shenzhen Soling Industrial signs strategic agreement with Urtrust Insurance
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Urtrust Insurance on user behavior insurance for advanced driver assistant system
Feb 14 Challenger Ltd
* Challenger has reaffirmed its fy17 life cash operating earnings guidance within a range of $620 million to $640 million
* Expects to maintain a fully franked dividend payout ratio of 45 to 50% of normalised profit for fy17
* "Challenger continues to target an overall normalised pre-tax roe of 18%" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GABORONE, Feb 15 The head of Standard Chartered Botswana has resigned, the British bank said on Wednesday, without giving reasons.
Feb 15 (LPC) - HSBC's key leveraged and acquisition finance bankers in Asia Pacific are leaving their positions, sources said, raising questions on its strategy for the event-driven financing business.