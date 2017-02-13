Feb 13 Gevo Inc

* Gevo inc - senior secured lender agrees to extend maturity of 2017 notes from march 15, 2017 to june 23, 2017

* Gevo inc - has agreed to pay whitebox 15% of net proceeds from its next underwritten public offering, completed prior to june 23, 2017

* Gevo inc - as of december 31, 2016, the aggregate amount of the outstanding principal relating to the 2017 notes was $26.1 million