BRIEF-Sierra Metals Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Sierra metals reports q4-2016 financial results at its sociedad minera corona subsidiary in peru
Feb 13 Exco Technologies Ltd
* Exco Technologies Limited announces normal course issuer bid
* Exco Technologies Ltd says has right to purchase for cancellation, from February 16, 2017 to February 15, 2018, a maximum of 1 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sierra metals reports q4-2016 financial results at its sociedad minera corona subsidiary in peru
* Insys therapeutics - providing for use of cannabidiol oral solution for compassionate use studies in patients completing long-term safety study
Feb 15 Canada's main stock index was set to open lower on Wednesday as oil prices slipped following a report showing U.S. oil inventory increased.