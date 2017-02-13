Feb 14 Treasury Wine Estates Ltd:

* Outlook for TWE remains positive

* Absent significant fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, TWE expects 2H17 EBITS to be broadly in line with 1H17

* TWE is also on track to deliver a high-teens EBITS margin by F18 and at same time, deliver enhanced value to shareholders via improved return on capital employed

* Beyond F17, TWE is on track to deliver total, run-rate cash synergies recognised from acquisition of Diageo wine of US$35m by F20

