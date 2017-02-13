Pernod Ricard CEO warns a U.S. border tax would hit consumer
LONDON, Feb 14 Pernod Ricard would have to pass a proposed U.S. tax on imported goods onto consumers, the chief executive of the French spirits group said on Tuesday.
Feb 14 Treasury Wine Estates Ltd:
* Outlook for TWE remains positive
* Absent significant fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, TWE expects 2H17 EBITS to be broadly in line with 1H17
* TWE is also on track to deliver a high-teens EBITS margin by F18 and at same time, deliver enhanced value to shareholders via improved return on capital employed
* Beyond F17, TWE is on track to deliver total, run-rate cash synergies recognised from acquisition of Diageo wine of US$35m by F20
* On track to deliver at least $100m of run-rate cogs savings by F20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 14 Pernod Ricard would have to pass a proposed U.S. tax on imported goods onto consumers, the chief executive of the French spirits group said on Tuesday.
Feb 14 Molson Coors Brewing Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, due to a strong dollar and weak demand for its Coors Light beer and its cheaper brands such as Miller High Life in the United States.
* Q4 revenue 8.3 million zlotys ($2.05 million) versus 8.4 zlotys a year ago