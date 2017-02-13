BRIEF-Molson Coors says it expects 2017 capex of $750 mln
* Molson Coors - Expects 2017 capital spending about $750 million based on foreign-exchange rates at the end of 2016 -conf call
Feb 14 Treasury Wine Estates Ltd:
* CEO to temporarily co-locate between Australia and US-twe.ax
* TWE CEO to co-locate temporarily between Australia and United States
* Chief Executive Officer, Michael Clarke, will be temporarily co-located between Australia and Napa Valley in United States
* Chief Executive Officer has agreed to temporarily spend more time on ground with team in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 14 Pernod Ricard would have to pass a proposed U.S. tax on imported goods onto consumers, the chief executive of the French spirits group said on Tuesday.
Feb 14 Molson Coors Brewing Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, due to a strong dollar and weak demand for its Coors Light beer and its cheaper brands such as Miller High Life in the United States.