BRIEF-Celsion Corp announces $5.0 mln public offering
* Celsion Corp - offering was priced at $0.23 per share of common stock
Feb 14 Cochlear Ltd :
* Cochlear ltd says half-year profit attributable to members A$111.367 million versus A$94.0 million last year
* For fy17, cochlear continues to expect net profit to be within a range of $210-225 million, an increase of around 10-20% on fy16
* Hy total revenue A$ 609.2 million versus A$558.1 million
* Cochlear continues to target a dividend payout ratio of around 70% of net profit
* Chinese central government tender units now expected to be below fy16 levels with next tender expected during q3 for second half 2017
* Expect research and development expenditure for fy17 to be similar to fy16
* Forecasting a weighted average AUD/USD fx rate of 75 cents for fy17 versus 73 cents in fy16
* Directors declared an interim dividend of $1.30 per security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medtronic's OsteoCool(TM) RF Ablation System receives expanded indication for palliative treatment of metastatic bone tumors
Feb 15 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said it has made an offer to buy Johnson & Johnson's Codman neurosurgery business for $1.05 billion in cash.