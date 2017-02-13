BRIEF-JAKKS, Warner Bros consumer products signs multi-year global licensing deal
* JAKKS Pacific Inc - co with Warner Bros. consumer products signed a multi-year global licensing deal
Feb 13 Mammoth Energy Services Inc
* Board of directors approved a further expansion of 57,500 hydraulic horsepower (hhp) and associated equipment
* The approved further expansion will increase total capacity to nearly 300,000 hhp or 6 high pressure fleets
* New capacity announced today is expected to be delivered by end of june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds Greek bond move)
TOKYO, Feb 15 Toshiba Corp has decided to delay the sale of shares in its chip business to the next financial year or later, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.