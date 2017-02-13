CEE MARKETS-Banks drive stock indices to new highs on Fed comments

* Budapest stocks touch record high, Warsaw a 17-month high * Bank stocks lead the rise after Fed hints at rate hike * Romanian inflation rises, central bank may tighten policy By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 15 Budapest stocks hit a record high on Tuesday as Central European equities mostly joined a global rise driven by the prospect of a possible Federal Reserve interest rate rise next month. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the Fed would probably need to li