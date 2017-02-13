BRIEF-Capital One Financial says Jan auto net charge-off rate was 2.14 pct
* Capital One Financial says Jan auto net charge-off rate was 2.14 percent versus 2.11 percent in Dec
Feb 13 Fuze Inc
* Fuze Inc files to say it raised about $104.2 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $120.3 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2kMD74E) Further company coverage: [Fuze Inc]
* Capital One Financial says Jan auto net charge-off rate was 2.14 percent versus 2.11 percent in Dec
Feb 15 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher sugar and ethanol prices and improved margins in Brazil.
* Manitowoc Foodservice reports solid fourth quarter operating results