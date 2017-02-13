BRIEF-Redknee Solutions says CEO Lucas Skoczkowski has been removed
* Danielle Royston has been appointed interim chief executive officer
Feb 14 Rubik Financial Ltd :
* Requests an immediate trading halt to remain in place until company makes an announcement about a potential change of control transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Danielle Royston has been appointed interim chief executive officer
* H.I.G. Capital acquires assets of Xtera Communications, Inc.
* Sapiens to acquire U.S.-based StoneRiver Inc. for approximately $102 million