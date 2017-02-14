BRIEF-VidiS Q2 net profit shrinks to 1.6 mln zlotys YOY
* Said on Tuesday that its Q2 revenue was 18.1 million zlotys ($4.44 million) versus 18.9 million zlotys a year ago
Feb 14 Stratech Group Limited
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Said on Tuesday that its Q2 revenue was 18.1 million zlotys ($4.44 million) versus 18.9 million zlotys a year ago
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Zhenai.com, one of China's largest matchmaking websites, has found itself an unlikely suitor in drone manufacturer DEA General Aviation that said on Wednesday it wants to buy the popular dating website to expand its business.
* FY net loss attributable to shareholders 1 million dinars versus net loss of 964,488 dinars year ago