CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Midven FY net profit up at 6.6 mln zlotys
* Reports its FY revenue at 4.0 million zlotys ($986,752.84)versus 5.7 million zlotys year on year
Feb 14 Bubs Australia Ltd :
* Bubs Australia expands distribution in Coles supermarkets
* Coles confirms 42% increase in store count for bubs infant formula range
* Announced coles has increased ranging of Bubs goat milk infant formula by 42% from 322 to 456 stores effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Feb 15 Russian Railways has picked J.P. Morgan and VTB Capital, part of Russia's second-biggest bank VTB, to arrange investor meetings for a possible dollar-demoninated Eurobond offering, a financial market source told Reuters on Wednesday.
