Feb 14 Treasury Wine Estates Ltd

* Treasury Wine Estates Limited appoints Gunther Burghardt as chief financial officer

* Burghardt replaces outgoing CFO Noel Meehan

* Matt Young, has been appointed to role of deputy CFO

* Noel Meehan has advised that with relocation of CFO role to United States he will not continue as CFO and will leave company on 14 March 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: