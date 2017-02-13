BRIEF-Cineplex reports Q4 earnings per share $ 0.37
* Q4 revenue c$385.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$407 million
Feb 13 Incyte Corp :
* European Commission approves once-daily olumiant tablets for treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis
* Incyte -as a result of approval of olumiant by European Commission, Incyte becomes eligible to receive a milestone payment of $65 million from Lilly
* Incyte Corp - Phase 3 trial for patients with psoriatic arthritis is expected to be initiated in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Huntsman says expects earnings in pigments and additives division to improve "meaningfully" in 2017 due largely to price increases in Tio2
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S