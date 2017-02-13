Feb 13 Incyte Corp :

* European Commission approves once-daily olumiant tablets for treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis

* Incyte -as a result of approval of olumiant by European Commission, Incyte becomes eligible to receive a milestone payment of $65 million from Lilly

* Incyte Corp - Phase 3 trial for patients with psoriatic arthritis is expected to be initiated in 2017