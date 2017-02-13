Feb 13 Kapstone Paper and Packaging Corp :

* Kapstone Paper and Packaging - effective with March 13, 2017 shipments, price of all North America containerboard products will increase by $50 per ton

* Kapstone Paper and Packaging - price for all corrugated boxes will increase by 10 percent, price for all corrugated sheets will increase by 12 percent