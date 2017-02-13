BRIEF-Teck reports unaudited fourth quarter results for 2016
* Teck reports unaudited fourth quarter results for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Archer Daniels Midland Co
* Archer daniels midland co - on february 9, 2017, board approved an amendment to company's bylaws - sec filing
* Archer daniels midland-amendment provides that court of chancery of state of delaware will be sole and exclusive forum for derivative actions Source text: (bit.ly/2ld4Wni ) Further company coverage:
* Teck reports unaudited fourth quarter results for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 revenue c$385.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$407 million
* Huntsman says expects earnings in pigments and additives division to improve "meaningfully" in 2017 due largely to price increases in Tio2