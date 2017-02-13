Indian shares end at 2-week low; Tata Motors plunges
Feb 15 Indian shares ended at their lowest in two weeks on Wednesday, with Tata Motors pulling the indexes down after posting disappointing results.
Feb 14 Baic Motor Corp Ltd-
* Net profit attributable to equity holders of company for year ended 31 december 2016 is expected to increase by over 90%
* Profit increase due to increase in results of Beijing Benz And Beijing Brand in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Feb 15 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra and President Dan Ammann are at Opel's headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany, Opel said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 15 Britain has contacted the president of General Motors to express concerns after the American firm opened talks to sell its European operations, including the Vauxhall plants in England, to France's PSA Group .