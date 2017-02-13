BRIEF-Teck reports unaudited fourth quarter results for 2016
* Teck reports unaudited fourth quarter results for 2016
Feb 13 CME Group Inc
* CME Group Inc - On Feb 8, 2017, board of directors of cme group inc amended and restated company's bylaws primarily to implement "proxy access"
* CME Group Inc - Bylaws amended to permit shareholders, owning 3 percent or more of co's common stock for at least 3 years, to nominate director candidates
* Q4 revenue c$385.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$407 million
* Huntsman says expects earnings in pigments and additives division to improve "meaningfully" in 2017 due largely to price increases in Tio2