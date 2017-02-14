BRIEF-Kitchen appliances maker Joyoung's preliminary 2016 net profit up 13.8 pct
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 13.8 percent y/y at 705.4 million yuan ($102.71 million)
Feb 14 Kang Yong Electric Pcl-
* Entered into thai baht pooling service agreement with mtc whereby mtc to provide management service for 95 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 13.8 percent y/y at 705.4 million yuan ($102.71 million)
* Says it plans to acquire Shenzhen-based dating site Zhenai.com, share trade remains suspended
* Has appointed Teemu Kangas-Kärki interim president and CEO as well as president, SBU Functional