BRIEF-Fiskars appoints Teemu Kangas-Kärki interim President and CEO
* Has appointed Teemu Kangas-Kärki interim president and CEO as well as president, SBU Functional
Feb 14 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :
* 9-mnth total sales 7.67 billion pesos versus 6.37 billion pesos
* 9-mnth net income up 62.6 percent to 162.7 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY orders received totaling 3.4 billion euros ($3.6 billion), an increase of 20.6 pct – surpassing the three billion euro mark for the first time (2015: 2.8 billion euros)
* Swisslog division has received two major orders with an overall value of 36 million euros ($38.08 million). Both orders won by Swisslog are for logistics automation in the food industry Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)