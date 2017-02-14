BRIEF-Shenzhen Soling Industrial signs strategic agreement with Urtrust Insurance
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Urtrust Insurance on user behavior insurance for advanced driver assistant system
Feb 14 Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc:
* Mine site located at Barangay Cagdianao, Claver, Surigao Del Norte, was unaffected by the earthquake
* There were no reported injuries among employees and mining facilities and infrastructure surrounding area sustained no damage
* Company reports business as usual as mine site unaffected by the earthquake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GABORONE, Feb 15 The head of Standard Chartered Botswana has resigned, the British bank said on Wednesday, without giving reasons.
Feb 15 (LPC) - HSBC's key leveraged and acquisition finance bankers in Asia Pacific are leaving their positions, sources said, raising questions on its strategy for the event-driven financing business.