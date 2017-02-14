BRIEF-Iridium announces target date for second launch of Iridium next
* Iridium announces target date for second launch of iridium next
Feb 14 ZTE Corp :
* Updated information in relation to export restrictions by U.S. Commerce Department
* Company is negotiating with U.S. Commerce Department, U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Treasury on settlement issues
* Outcome of negotitations expected to result in penalties imposed on company by relevant U.S. government departments
* Outcome of settlement issues still remains uncertain, will likely have material impact on financial conditions and operating results of co
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - appointment of Brent Eshleman as new president & chief executive officer
* PREIT - At Magnolia mall in Florence, SC, Burlington will open in 4(th) quarter of 2017, following Sears' february 2017 closure