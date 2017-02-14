Feb 14 Fincorp Investment Ltd:

* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 104.1 million rupees versus 73.9 million rupees year ago

* HY ended Dec 2016 group profit/(loss) before tax of 101.3 million rupees versus 23.8 million rupees year ago Source : bit.ly/2lesbxl Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)