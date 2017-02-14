BRIEF-Colliers International Group Q4 adjusted EPS $1.22
* Colliers International reports record quarterly and year-end results
Feb 14 Can Fin Homes Ltd
* Promoter Canara Bank informed co that they have intimated RBI about proposal to dilute their stake to 30 pct by March 31, 2017
* Canara Bank appoints merchant/investment bankers for share sale in co Source text: bit.ly/2klIUQ5 Further company coverage:
* Lithia reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Says to seek approval of members for issuance of debt securities upto an overall ceiling of 20 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2lOWjxl Further company coverage: