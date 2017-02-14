BRIEF-Colliers International Group Q4 adjusted EPS $1.22
* Colliers International reports record quarterly and year-end results
Feb 14 Entra ASA:
* Rental income was up by 16 per cent to 506 million Norwegian crowns ($60 million) in Q4 2016 from 437 million in Q4 2015
* Q4 net income from property management 273 million crowns versus 220 million crowns year ago
* Board proposes to distribute a semi-annual dividend of 1.75 crown per share for second half of 2016
* Entra's total dividend for 2016 will then be 3.45 crowns per share compared to 3 crown per share for 2015. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3726 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Colliers International reports record quarterly and year-end results
* Lithia reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Says to seek approval of members for issuance of debt securities upto an overall ceiling of 20 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2lOWjxl Further company coverage: