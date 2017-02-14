Feb 14 Entra ASA:

* Rental income was up by 16 per cent to 506 million Norwegian crowns ($60 million) in Q4 2016 from 437 million in Q4 2015

* Q4 net income from property management 273 million crowns versus 220 million crowns year ago

* Board proposes to distribute a semi-annual dividend of 1.75 crown per share for second half of 2016

* Entra's total dividend for 2016 will then be 3.45 crowns per share compared to 3 crown per share for 2015. Source text for Eikon:

