BRIEF-Molson Coors says it expects 2017 capex of $750 mln
* Molson Coors - Expects 2017 capital spending about $750 million based on foreign-exchange rates at the end of 2016 -conf call
Feb 14 Arcus ASA:
* Q4 total operating revenue 811.4 million Norwegian crowns ($97 million) versus 801.1 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 115.9 million crowns versus 133.6 million crowns year ago
* Board proposes a dividend of 100 million crowns, equal to 1.47 crown per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3726 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 14 Pernod Ricard would have to pass a proposed U.S. tax on imported goods onto consumers, the chief executive of the French spirits group said on Tuesday.
Feb 14 Molson Coors Brewing Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, due to a strong dollar and weak demand for its Coors Light beer and its cheaper brands such as Miller High Life in the United States.