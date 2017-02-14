Fitch Affirms Bahrain at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bahrain's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB+' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'. The issue ratings on Bahrain's senior unsecured foreign and local currency long-term bonds have been affirmed at 'BB+'. The ratings on the sukuk trust certificat