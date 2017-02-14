BRIEF-Euronext says shareholders approve LCH.Clearnet acquisition
* Proposal regarding acquisition of Banque Centrale De Compensation S.A., trading as LCH.Clearnet S.A., was unanimously approved by its shareholders
Feb 14 Norwegian Finans Holding ASA:
* Successfully resolved and completed private placement with support of existing investors, raising approximately 500 million Norwegian crowns ($60 million) in gross proceeds
* Private placement was significantly oversubscribed.
* Board will carry out a subsequent repair offering with gross proceeds of up to 100 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3692 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposal regarding acquisition of Banque Centrale De Compensation S.A., trading as LCH.Clearnet S.A., was unanimously approved by its shareholders
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bahrain's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB+' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'. The issue ratings on Bahrain's senior unsecured foreign and local currency long-term bonds have been affirmed at 'BB+'. The ratings on the sukuk trust certificat
* Reg-Sun communities, inc. (SUI) announces distribution increase