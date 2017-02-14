BRIEF-Jordan's Arab Electrical Industries FY loss widens
* FY net loss attributable to shareholders 1 million dinars versus net loss of 964,488 dinars year ago
Feb 14 Kambi Group Plc
* Q4 revenue 14.3 million euros ($15.18 million), up from 14.2 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit (EBIT) 1.8 million euros, down from 3.3 million euros year ago
* Q4 margin was unfavorably affected by end user friendly outcomes in English football during latter part of Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9418 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Tuesday that its Q4 revenue was 506,833 zlotys ($124,327) versus 540,524 zlotys a year ago
* Elsoft research with order of striking off duly pronounced by court, suit against elsoft and ags is officially terminated by pentamaster