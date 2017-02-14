Feb 14 Kambi Group Plc

* Q4 revenue 14.3 million euros ($15.18 million), up from 14.2 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit (EBIT) 1.8 million euros, down from 3.3 million euros year ago

* Q4 margin was unfavorably affected by end user friendly outcomes in English football during latter part of Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9418 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)