Feb 14 Be Think Solve Execute SpA:

* Says acquires 60 pct in FIMAS GmbH, a Frankfurt-based niche consulting firm

* The acquisition of FIMAS has been finalised through "targit GmbH", the existing subsidiary of Be in Germany

* The purchase price for 60 pct share capital was set at 1.24 million euros ($1.32 million)

* The agreement foresees an option to acquire the residual 40 pct in two further steps: 30 pct by May 2021 and 10 pct by May 2024