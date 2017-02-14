Indian shares end at 2-week low; Tata Motors plunges
Feb 15 Indian shares ended at their lowest in two weeks on Wednesday, with Tata Motors pulling the indexes down after posting disappointing results.
Feb 14 Rosenbauer International AG:
* Closed 2016 with its revenues unchanged and earnings down only slightly despite substantial market slumps in middle east
* Group's revenues amounted to 871.0 million euros ($924.91 million) in 2016 financial year (2015: 865.4 million euros) and remained satisfactory in spite of downturn in demand on major markets due to political unrest and low price of oil
* EBIT for 2016 financial year was below previous year's level at 47.0 million euros (2015: 50.6 million euros)
* Incoming orders of 816.8 million euros in past year (2015: 905.9 million euros)
* Order backlog was down on previous year's figure at 739.7 million euros as of Dec. 31, 2016 (Dec. 31, 2015: 797.5 million euros)
* Measures introduced in 2016 to adjust costs and enhance efficiency will continue in 2017 in order to safeguard earnings situation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9417 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Feb 15 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra and President Dan Ammann are at Opel's headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany, Opel said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 15 Britain has contacted the president of General Motors to express concerns after the American firm opened talks to sell its European operations, including the Vauxhall plants in England, to France's PSA Group .