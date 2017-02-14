Feb 14 Rosenbauer International AG:

* Closed 2016 with its revenues unchanged and earnings down only slightly despite substantial market slumps in middle east

* Group's revenues amounted to 871.0 million euros ($924.91 million) in 2016 financial year (2015: 865.4 million euros) and remained satisfactory in spite of downturn in demand on major markets due to political unrest and low price of oil

* EBIT for 2016 financial year was below previous year's level at 47.0 million euros (2015: 50.6 million euros)

* Incoming orders of 816.8 million euros in past year (2015: 905.9 million euros)

* Order backlog was down on previous year's figure at 739.7 million euros as of Dec. 31, 2016 (Dec. 31, 2015: 797.5 million euros)

Measures introduced in 2016 to adjust costs and enhance efficiency will continue in 2017 in order to safeguard earnings situation