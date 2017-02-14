BRIEF-Jordan's Arab Electrical Industries FY loss widens
* FY net loss attributable to shareholders 1 million dinars versus net loss of 964,488 dinars year ago
Feb 14 Napatech A/S:
* Revenues of 92.3 million Danish crowns ($13.2 million) in Q4 of 2016 (69.9 million crowns in Q4 2015)
* Q4 EBITDA of 28.0 million crowns (16.3 million crowns) Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 7.0011 Danish crowns)
* Said on Tuesday that its Q4 revenue was 506,833 zlotys ($124,327) versus 540,524 zlotys a year ago
* Elsoft research with order of striking off duly pronounced by court, suit against elsoft and ags is officially terminated by pentamaster