Feb 14 Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SA:

* Signs novation to syndicated loan worth 575 million euros ($610.3 million) at Jan 31 and revolving loan of 28.3 million euros

* The novation entails reduction of financial expenses of about 2 million euros per year and maturity extension of nine months Source text: bit.ly/2leAo4F

