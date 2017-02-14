UPDATE 1-Canada's Shopify reports bigger loss as expenses soar
Feb 15 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped 80 percent.
Feb 14 Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SA:
* Signs novation to syndicated loan worth 575 million euros ($610.3 million) at Jan 31 and revolving loan of 28.3 million euros
* The novation entails reduction of financial expenses of about 2 million euros per year and maturity extension of nine months Source text: bit.ly/2leAo4F
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lithia reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* FY net loss after tax JOD 731,740 versus net loss JOD 542,834 year ago