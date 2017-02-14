Integra offers to buy J&J's Codman neurosurgery business
Feb 15 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said it has made an offer to buy Johnson & Johnson's Codman neurosurgery business for $1.05 billion in cash.
Feb 14 Doxa AB:
* Has signed distribution agreement with Unident for Denmark and Finland Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit seeking to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from terminating their proposed $54 billion deal, which would have created the largest U.S. health insurer by membership.
* Ardelyx announces successful phase 3 trial of Tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in patients with end-stage renal disease