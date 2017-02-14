BRIEF-Hastor family renews demand for Grammer EGM after Ningbo deal
Bell AG:
* In 2016, the Bell Group increased its sales by 20.3 percent to 3.390 billion Swiss francs ($3.38 billion)
* FY operating income also improved by 20.3 percent to 3.346 billion francs and sales volumes grew by 50.5 percent to 414,260 tonnes Source text - bit.ly/2lKqqFW Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0042 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, Feb 15 The German government is holding talks with General Motors and Peugeot to ensure that Opel's three plants in Germany remain open should the U.S. carmaker succeed in selling its European unit to the French company, Labour Minister Andrea Nahles said on Wednesday.
HELSINKI, Feb 15 Finland's Supercell, the maker of hit mobile game Clash of Clans, reported on Wednesday core profit rose 8 percent last year, helped by the launch of a new game and despite the challenge from Nintendo Co's smash hit Pokemon GO.