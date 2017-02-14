Feb 14 Afrocentric Investment Corp Ltd:

* Trading statement

* Headline earnings per share for six months ended Dec.31 2016 is expected to be between 20.91 cents and 21.81 cents

* HEPS reflects increase of between 15.51 pct and 20.51 pct in comparison to 18.10 cents reported in prior comparative period. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)