Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand
COLOMBO, Feb 15 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Wednesday, hurt by importer dollar demand even as concerns of further depreciation continued to weigh, dealers said.
Feb 14 Afrocentric Investment Corp Ltd:
* Trading statement
* Headline earnings per share for six months ended Dec.31 2016 is expected to be between 20.91 cents and 21.81 cents
* HEPS reflects increase of between 15.51 pct and 20.51 pct in comparison to 18.10 cents reported in prior comparative period. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
COLOMBO, Feb 15 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Wednesday, hurt by importer dollar demand even as concerns of further depreciation continued to weigh, dealers said.
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit seeking to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from terminating their proposed $54 billion deal, which would have created the largest U.S. health insurer by membership.
* Proposal regarding acquisition of Banque Centrale De Compensation S.A., trading as LCH.Clearnet S.A., was unanimously approved by its shareholders