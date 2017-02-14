Feb 14 Siam General Factoring PCL

* Vijit Supinit to be company’s director in replacement of resigned director Pongsak Piboonsak; and as chairman

* Approved Wisait Panutat as vice chairman of board

* Vivat Vithoontien to be the company's director in replacement of resigned director Norranuch Paikaew and as CEO