* Vision Capital Partners VII LP and Vision Capital Partners VII A LP have sold 15,058,347 shares in Nordax through an accelerated bookbuilding to Swedish and international investors at a price of 51.00 Swedish crowns per share

* Following settlement of placing, Vision Capital will no longer hold any shares in Nordax Source text for Eikon:

