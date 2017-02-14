BRIEF-Redknee Solutions says CEO Lucas Skoczkowski has been removed
* Danielle Royston has been appointed interim chief executive officer
Feb 14 Q-Free ASA:
* End-Q4 order backlog 1.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($167 million), 615 million crowns scheduled for delivery in 2017
* Q4 revenue 241 million, up 23 pct from 197 million crowns in Q4-15
* Q4 EBITDA profit 7.0 million crowns versus loss 67.8 million crowns year ago
* Says is now well positioned to generate double digit revenue growth and deliver attractive margins in 2017
* Is confident company will deliver a positive operating profit in 2017
* Says will not be able to deliver a positive cash flow operations in 2017
* Says will have a positive operating cash flow in 2018 when the Slovenia payment is due Source text for Eikon:
* H.I.G. Capital acquires assets of Xtera Communications, Inc.
* Sapiens to acquire U.S.-based StoneRiver Inc. for approximately $102 million