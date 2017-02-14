Feb 14 Credit Suisse Group Ag

* CFO says expects to operate with cet1 ratio in 2017 between 11-12 percent pre-IPO of Swiss bank-newswires call

* Credit Suisse CFO says due to tax programmes and external asset manager exits, expect gross 2017 outflows of 5 billion Sfr in IWM, around 3 billion in SUB, around 1 billion in APAC Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)