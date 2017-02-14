BRIEF-Auryn acquires second Greenstone belt in Nunavut, Canada
Auryn acquires second Greenstone belt with excellent gold exploration potential in Nunavut, Canada
Feb 14 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :
* VIIV phase III results dolutegravir & rilpivirine
* Announces detailed positive phase III results for investigational two-drug regimen of dolutegravir and rilpivirine for HIV treatment
* In sword studies, two-drug regimen showed comparable efficacy to three- or four-drug regimens in virologically suppressed patients
* Headline results were announced in December 2016
Use of dolutegravir and rilpivirine as a two-drug regimen for hiv-1 maintenance therapy is investigational and not approved anywhere in world
LAGOS, Feb 15 Annual inflation in Nigeria rose in January to 18.72 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, its 12th straight monthly increase.
Feb 15 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said it has made an offer to buy Johnson & Johnson's Codman neurosurgery business for $1.05 billion in cash.